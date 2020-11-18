 Skip to main content
Ruth Ellen Vierk
CALEDONIA—Ruth Ellen Vierk, 101, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at Lakeshore at Siena. To view Ruth’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

