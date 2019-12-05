Ruth Ellen Scott
0 comments

Ruth Ellen Scott

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Ellen Scott

April 29, 1922 — November 30, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ruth Ellen Scott, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Services celebrating Ruth’s life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News