April 29, 1922 — November 30, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ruth Ellen Scott, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Services celebrating Ruth’s life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
