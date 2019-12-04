Ruth Ellen Scott

Ruth was born in Racine on April 29, 1922 to the late Leo and Carrie (nee: Schultz) Fleming. She met a handsome young man at a bowling alley in Downtown Racine by the name of Stanley Kortimier Scott. They went to Kewpee Sandwich Shop on their first date. They were married on April 11, 1942, sharing this special day with family & friends, before Stanley went off to fight in World War II. While Stanley was away serving our country, Ruth worked at J.I. Case Co. as a real life “Rosie the Riveter” making aircraft wings for military war planes. Ruth also worked as a beautician, as a salesperson at Turnstyle Dept. Store, and in the factory at Wisconsin Small Motors.