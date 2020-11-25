 Skip to main content
Ruth E. Gillmore
Ruth E. Gillmore

Ruth E. Gillmore passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethel Home and Services Nursing Home in Viroqua, WI. Ruth Elizabeth (Winfield) Gillmore born 12-31-1926 to Orville (Ray) Winfield and Ellen (Rasmussen) Winfield in Kenosha County, WI.

Please see our website for full obit.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

