Ruth E. Gillmore passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethel Home and Services Nursing Home in Viroqua, WI. Ruth Elizabeth (Winfield) Gillmore born 12-31-1926 to Orville (Ray) Winfield and Ellen (Rasmussen) Winfield in Kenosha County, WI.
