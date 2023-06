Racine – Ruth Ellis, age 91, passed away June 7, 2023, at her residence. Services will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1250 Lathrop Avenue, Racine on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 12:00PM. Visitation will be in the church beginning at 11:00AM until the time of service. Please see the funeral home website for Ruth’s complete obituary.