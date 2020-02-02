Ruth Anne Lichter (Nee: Jensen)

November 24, 1948 – January 22, 2020

RACINE – Ruth Anne Lichter, 71, joined our Lord and Savior along with her other loved ones on Wednesday, January 22nd. Her husband, Timothy E. Lichter preceded her in death 15 years ago on May 29th, 2004. Surviving are her two PERFECT children Jason (Stephany) Lichter of Franksville and Laura Bohlen of Racine. Ruth Anne’s love was shared equally between her Grandchildren Brittany Krencisz (Sweetheart), Megan Lichter (Buttercup), Jack Lichter (Favorite Grandson), Keegan Bohlen (Sunshine), and Piper Bohlen (Baby Doll).

Ruth Anne was a longtime resident of Racine. She obtained her PhD in making lists and lists for those lists. She also proclaimed herself as the “Happy Hooker” as she crocheted hundreds of afghans and prayer squares which she donated to assisted living residents and hospital patients. Before her retirement she also made blessing bags for the homeless. Ruth Anne was always very proud of her title as “Treasurer” for Lathrop Furniture and Appliance which was founded and owned by her late Father, Kai (Betty) O. Jensen. Ruth Anne also enjoyed donating to the Salvation Army.