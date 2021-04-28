 Skip to main content
Ruth Ann 'Tootie' Zwiefelhofer (nee: Olson)
RACINE—Ruth Ann “Tootie” Zwiefelhofer (nee Olson), 67, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

