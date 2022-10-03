Nov. 18, 1931—Sept. 29, 2022

BURLINGTON — Ruth Ann Richmond, 90, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born at home in the Town of Lomira on November 18, 1931 to John and Elfriede (nee: Stellberg) Zehren. She moved to Burlington in 1944 and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1948. On January 13, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, Ruth was united in marriage to Kenneth Richmond.

Ruth was a long time member of St. Mary’s Parish and a woman of strong faith. Volunteering at St. Mary’s turned into an over 30-year career in the Grade School Office. She was involved in many of her children’s activities including Girl Scouts as the Marian Leader, and Cub Scouts as a den mother and later on the council level. She was the first woman to receive the Silver Fawn award.

Ruth enjoyed traveling. In the earlier years this included family camping trips all over Wisconsin and fishing trips up north with friends. After retirement, she and Ken traveled to the New England States, out west, to Canada and drove to Alaska.

After Ken’s death, Ruth continued traveling with her children and grandchildren, including trips to Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Italy. She volunteered at Mt. Carmel playing music for Mass, at the St. Mary’s Lunch Program and at Love, Inc.

She bowled on various leagues, including the Jolly Senior Bowling League. She supported Wisconsin sports teams including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed sewing, knitting cuddle boots and crafts, play cards, cooking, doing puzzles and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. But nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her children: Karen (Henry Otterness) Dubinsky of Twin Lakes, Kay Bydalek of Burlington, Ralph (Vicky) Richmond of Burlington and Randy (Mary) Richmond of Elkhorn; grandchildren: Brian Dubinsky, Katie (Kevin) Rice, Tiffany (Rick) Mamayak, Logan Bydalek, Noelle (Joshawa) Erskine, Jason (Rachel) Richmond, Joshua (Lynsey) Richmond, Jared (Jossette) Richmond, Tyler (Ashley) Richmond and Ashley Richmond; and great-grandchildren: Ellysa, Torri, Haley, Ethan, Wesley, Emerie, Mason, Sage, Oliver, Evan, Abbeygale, Anthony, Jakob, Zachary, Hunter, Lila, Paisley and Tucker who is scheduled to arrive in October. She is further survived by her sister, Marvelyn Forst of Burlington; sisters-in-law: Suzanne Becker and Elaine Richmond; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth and son Rick Richmond.

Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s in Burlington. Burial will be at Southern WI Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove on Nov. 7, 2022.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Haider and Katrina for the many years of compassionate care they gave to Ruth, and to Molly with Aurora at Home for guiding them through the end of her journey.

