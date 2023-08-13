Feb. 2, 1939—Aug. 7, 2023

Ruth Ann Rogers, age 84, passed away at her residence, Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids, February 2, 1939, daughter of the late Charles and Celia (Nee: Yeskie) Millenbah.

Ruth was a graduate of Port Edwards High School. On October 18, 1958, Ruth was united in marriage to Robert Rogers. Ruth was always a familiar face employed at the Dairy Queen, on Douglas Ave. for 15 years. She was a long-time member and choir member at St. Rita Catholic Church. A day without music was like a day without sunshine, singing, listening to music, playing the piano and organ, brought her great joy. She was an avid Packer and Black Hawk fan. It was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

Surviving are her husband, Robert of 64 years, daughters, Jody (Randy) Van Wey, Janelle Rogers (Randy Saltys), Jerilyn Yost (Brian Hollis); 5 grandchildren: Andrew Yost, Michael (Terilyn) Van Wey, Kati (Mike Angus) Rognsvoog, Matthew (Kamryn) Van Wey, Kayla Rognsvoog (Mikey Nehring); 6 great grandchildren, Lukas, Kaden, Grayson, Lucas, Penelope and Dexter; sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Mancl,; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Rogers; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy (Roland) Wirtz, brothers, Fred Millenbah, Harold (Dorothy) Millenbah, George (Phyllis) Millenbah; brother-in-law, Lee Rogers.

A funeral service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church has been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Parkview Gardens and Aurora Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

