Ruth A. (nee: Melter) Mainland, 90, passed away at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, and a lifelong Christian. A funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Oak Creek. Please refer to the Sturino Funeral Home website for the full obituary.