Ruth A. Breckenridge (Nee: Holm)

May 9, 1928—November 4, 2020

RACINE—Ruth A. Breckenridge, age 92, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Ruth was born on May 9, 1928 in Sandwich, Illinois to George Hohm and Theresa (Spodnyak) Hohm. She was one of 4 children and grew up in Rockford, Illinois.

Ruth married Delmar Breckenridge on July 29, 1950. They were both employed by Case Company and briefly lived in Omaha, Nebraska until being transferred to Racine where they settled and Ruth decided to stay at home to raise her family.

Along with raising her children Ruth had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, sewing and traveling with her husband around the country and overseas. She had a passion for growing roses and had many types around her house for which she won several awards from the city.

Ruth was an accomplished china painter and through her painting joined the Mulberry Bush CO-OP where she created and sold many pieces for weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions. After the CO-OP closed, she continued to paint from home for many years.