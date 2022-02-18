Nov. 28, 1935—Feb. 12, 2022

RACINE, WI—Russell U. Stephan, age 86, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Union Grove, WI Veterans Home. Russ was born in Racine, WI on November 28, 1935, to the late Frank and Pearl (Ulrich) Stephan. He attended local schools and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army, Battery 3rd Armored Division Artillery, from 1955-1957 in Fort Knox, KY and Frankfurt, Germany. Russ married his high school sweetheart, Lydia Amann, on October 5, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. He was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Racine.

Russ loved playing baseball. As a child he played for the Lions and as an adult he played third-base for the Racine Redbirds. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, singing, dancing, the Northwoods, maintaining an impeccable yard and playing spirited card games with his family.

He worked as a Senior Programmer Analyst for Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company for nearly 20 years in Milwaukee, WI followed by various IT roles at Rexnord and Carson Pirie Scott & Company. After retiring, Russ worked part-time at Ives Grove Golf Course as a member of the grounds crew, keeping him close to one of the games he loved.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Lydia; daughters: Kathleen (Ralph) Born of El Paso, TX, Karen (Michael) Hagen of Racine, and Jennifer (Kirk) Thut of Racine; grandchildren: Adam (Anna) Born, Daniel (Jenna) Born, Jared (Angela) Born, Anders (Meghan) Hagen, Amanda Hagen, Anneke Thut and Jakob Thut and ten great-granddaughters: Lyla, Chloe, Morgan, Amber, Gianna, Brooklyn, Aria, Cadence, Brielle, and Sadie. Russ is also survived by his brother, Robert Stephan; his sister-in-law, Pat Amann; brother-in-law, Dennis Mordja; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Marilyn Stephan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Connie Mordja, John Amann, Jackie and Keith Kollmann.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Union Grove Veterans Home, Boland Hall 1 West, for the compassionate and loving care provided to Russ.

Visitation for Russ will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. Racine, WI, on Monday, February 21, 2022. His funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Drew Dey officiating. Russ will be laid to rest with military honors at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association and First Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.

