× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russell (Rick) Bindel, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Seasons Ignite Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents Russell & Marceille and his sister Patti Jo.

Rick spent his entire life in Racine, starting his working career at Massey Ferguson in the early 1970’s, going on to work for both Frank’s Towing and Donny’s Towing until becoming a firefighter for the City of Racine where he retired. He was deeply involved with the Hog Chapter of Racine, serving as road captain. He was very involved with the Racine Raiders, serving on the board of directors and helping to create the cheerleading squad. He passionately volunteered and did a great deal of fundraising for both organizations.

Rick is survived by his siblings Barb Lesperance, Bill (Bonnie) Bindel, Mark Bindel and Sharon Hansen. He is further survived by his niece Kaitlin (Sean), nephews Jason (Lisa) and Bryan (Katy), Scott, Steve and Jeff, great niece Lourdes, great nephews Hunter, Archer & Declan.

The family would like to thank everyone at Aurora at Home and Seasons Ignite Hospice and his friend Jenny Tilton for the compassionate care they gave to Rick.

In keeping with Rick’s wishes private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Racine Raiders organization.