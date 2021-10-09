April 2, 1947—Oct. 2, 2021

FAIRVIEW, UT—Russell R. Milner, Grandpa Russ passed away in the midst of his wife and several grandchildren on October 2, 2021 at the age of 74. He was born on April 2, 1947, and the only child of Rueben Roy Milner and Marion Nime Nelson of Racine, WI.

Russ enlisted in the US Army shortly after high school and his service included one tour in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge in 1969 he worked as a structural steel welder for 50 years.

Russ spent 47 years with the love of his life, Joanne Hoffman, also of Racine. He treated Joanne’s two sons as his own and became grandpa Russ to 11 grandchildren. George R. Andersen (formerly married to Tamralee Hansen) and their children: Horizon Harver, Jasen Andersen, Joseph Andersen, Benjamin Andersen, Aaron Andersen, Brieanna Andersen and Joshua Andersen. William R. Andersen (married to Jenny DeFrank) and their children: Alaina Andersen, Kessia Andersen, Braden Andersen, and Leigha Jo Andersen.

Russ was valiant in his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and he was a true patriot who loved his country. He leaves behind many friends and relatives who will miss his quick wit, and his selfless generosity to everyone.

Funeral services will be held on October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward meeting house with the viewing starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. The virtual service can be viewed live at rasmussenmortuary.com.