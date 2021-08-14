Russell P. Bohn

He was united in marriage to Harriet Drier on May 4, 1963 at St Patrick’s Church and they were married for over 58 years. He graduated from St Catharine’s High School 1957 after which he served two years in the United States Marines. Russell then worked for Western Publishing for over 35 years as a Lithographer working on many products including Golden Books. He enjoyed running and weight lifting, and completed many races including the Light House Run. Russell and Harriet were part of a “Friday Night Group” enjoying fellowship and spiritual discussion with friends for over forty years. Russell had several great joys in his life other than his family and Friends, and that was Music, Art and volunteering. He greatly enjoyed listening to music live and had a large collection of CDs. Art was of course a lifetime love; he took art classes during his younger years and worked with many mediums throughout his life and after retiring, settling on paper Mache sculptures painted with acrylics Most of his sculptures were inspired by real people and social justice issues. He was a member of RAM and participated for several years in Water Color Wisconsin where he entered pieces and won several awards. Russ even had his own “One man Show” at the Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha entitled “Homage to Ordinary People”. Russell enjoyed volunteering to help our community; he visited prisoners at what was then called the Union Grove Prison Farm. He was a volunteer at John The 23rd and for Father Bruce Clanton SDS at Mathew 25. Russell also demonstrated for causes concerning social justice and Politics He and his humor will be greatly missed.