RACINE—Russell M. Fergus passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, he was the youngest and last surviving of five first generation children born to Scottish emigrants. Russell enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17, during World War II. He served in the Pacific on board the seaplane tender the USS Yakutat at Okinawa, Saipan, Shanghai and finally as part of the occupational force in Japan. After completing his military service, he attended Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois and graduated in 1950. He married Phyllis Muratore, the love of his life, on September 11, 1948. Russ was a born salesman. He was fascinated with the pharmaceutical industry and working with physicians and pharmacists. He relished calling on physicians and pharmacists to provide information on the benefits of the prescription drugs. He was awarded the Bobst award for excellence in sales. He was promoted to regional manager and Phyllis and Russell moved to Wexford, Pennsylvania. He served in that role for 14 years. As a regional manager, Russ enjoyed the challenge of training the next generation of sales personnel and sharing his experience. In the early 1990’s they returned to Racine, Wisconsin. He and Phyllis split their time between Racine, Wisconsin and Green Valley, Arizona, enabling Russell to enjoy his favorite sport, golf, year-round. He made friends easily and was a natural born leader in both business and leisure time pursuits. He loved life and lived to the fullest.