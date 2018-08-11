May 1, 1951—August 5, 2018
Russell Krizan passed away unexpectedtly, August 5, 2018 at Ascension Hospital in Racine, WI.
He was born on May 1, 1951 in Franksville, WI to John and Irene (Drescher) Krizan. He attended Franksville Grade School, and graduated from JI Case High School in June 1969.
Russ owned and operated his own business “Russ’s Well Drilling” for 31 years until retiring in 2007. Russ loved fishing in Minnesota with family when he could. He enjoyed restoring his 1975 Chrysler, and 72 Ford Truck. Russ liked to go to the local establishments in his hometown such as Greg’s Catering, visiting friends and getting fish fries, and going home to his cave and roll the rock in front of the door as he would say. He enjoyed watching “GunSmoke” and all the old shows. Everynight he made a point of talking to his sisters and brother.
He will be sadly missed by his two sisters Vivian Steffen (Marvin) of Tennesee and Joyce Babe (Rich) of Franksville, one brother Ron Krizan (Sue) of Camp Douglas and brother-in-law Richard LeMay of Union Grove. Many Nieces, Nephews, and an awesome Aunt. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Krizan, sisters Rosemary Krizan and JoAnn LeMay, brother John Krizan Jr. and Niece Babette Olson. Special thank you to the staff at the Ascension ICU for their dedication and care of Russ during this difficult time. Also to Greg’s Catering for the meals you sent him. Also to his friend Jimmy that helped around the house and yard with odds and ends. You may make donations or memorials to your favorite charity in Russell’s name.
A private family service and burial were held per Russell’s wishes.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.