1936 – 2020
Russell Keith Olsen, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Russell was born on February 1st, 1936 in Racine, WI to the late Alvin and Myrtle (Nee: Norgaard) Olsen. Russell attended Fratt Elementary School, McKinley Middle School, and then went on to graduate from Park High School in Racine class of ‘54.
He went on to develop his trade with an apprenticeship at his family owned business, Al Olsen Sheet Metal. Russell eventually became an owner of his family’s company and of Beach View Motel. Russell was married to his wife, Kim (Nee: Heiligenthal) and were together for over thirty years.
Russell was very active in his community. He was part of the Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday Hackers, Venetian Night committee, teaching skiing to the blind, and one of his true passions the Kiwanis Club. He volunteered with many of their events including golf outings, car on ice, pig roasts, pancake breakfasts, and many other events. He was awarded the distinguished service award and the meritorious award. Russell truly believed in their mission, “A global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time”. When he wasn’t volunteering Russell loved racing motorcycles, boating, ATV riding, cars, ice fishing, alpine skiing and of course was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Russell is survived by his wife, Kim, and children Jill (Tim) Lewis, Jodi (Terry) Walker, Chris (James) Jacobsen, and Craig (Sunghi) Nelson. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Hayley (Brian) Gibbon; Michael (Abigail) Mack, Nathan and Adam Walker; Rylee and Caitlyn Jacobsen; and Brittany and Claudia Moore. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Bea and Janet Olsen, and many friends.
Russell is preceded in death by his brothers, Jerome (Kathleen), James, and Roger Olsen.
Russell’s family would like to give a special thank you to Aurora At Home Hospice for their compassion and care.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Kiwanis Club of Burlington in Russell’s honor.
“Please pay forward a kind deed to someone in need”—Russell
At this time private services were held but a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185
262-514-4600
