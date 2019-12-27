Russell H. Licht

Age 82, of Burlington passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford. Russell was born July 27, 1937 to Norman J. and Flora (nee Stephens) Licht in Lodi, WI. At the age of 4 he moved to Burlington. He attended Wortman School and graduated from Burlington High School. On February 23, 1963 he was united in marriage to Donna Prailes at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their children. Russell was employed at JW Peters as a mechanic for many years, retiring in 1999. He served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Burlington. He proudly served in the National Guard 32nd division and was mobilized during the Berlin Crisis in the 1960’s. Russell enjoyed spending time with his family, he especially enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his boys. His passion was working on cars and always had a wrench in his hand or pocket.