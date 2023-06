MOUNT PLEASANT—Russell Grady, age 89, passed away May 25, 2023, at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00AM. Visitation will be in the church beginning at 10:00AM until the time of Mass. Please see the funeral home website for Russell’s complete obituary.