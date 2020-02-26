Russell E. Zebell

RACINE — Russell Edward Zebell, age 97, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with family prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight have been suggested.