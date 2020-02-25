Russell E. Zebell

Russell attended Washington Park High School and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 22. He served during WWII as a combat engineer in the European and African Theatres of War. On September 16, 1950 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to Rose Mikus who preceded him in death September 19, 2004. Russell was employed by the Dumore Corp for 45 years retiring in 1982. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and was a founding and charter member of the Racine Model Airplane Club. He enjoyed woodworking and photography and developed his own photos. Russell was a mall walker and attributed his longevity to having and beer and a martini every night. At age 90, he was honored with fellow veterans with a trip to Washington DC aboard a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight accompanied by his son Ron. Above all he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.