Russell E. Sorenson

August 25, 1920—October 1, 2018
GLENVIEW, IL—Russell Earl Sorenson, 98, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Covenant Health Care in Glenview, IL.
He was born in Tomah, WI on August 25, 1920, the son of the late James and Ada (nee: Piper) Sorenson. Russell proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was a graduate of Burnham School of Beauty Culture. He worked for many years at Marshall Field’s as a hairstylist. On September 2, 1950, Russell was united in marriage to Eleanor Sacco in Chicago, IL. He was a volunteer for many years at the Chicago Art Museums and the Chicago Botanical Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Eleanor of Glenview, IL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Russell was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service for Russell will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 12 noon.
The family would like to thank Russell’s caregivers for the years of dedicated care they provided.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
