MOUNT PLEASANT- Russell Stark, 64, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Russell will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Whitewater in a private service.Please see funeral home website for full obituary. www.sturinofuneralhome.com.