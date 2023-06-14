April 9, 1945—June 3, 2023

RACINE—With his sons by his side, Russell Charles Erhardt, age 78, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning June 3, 2023, at his residence. Russell was born in Racine on April 9, 1945, son of the late Russell and Henrietta (nee: Posthuma) Erhardt and had been a lifelong resident of Racine.

Russ graduated from Horlick High School Class of 1965. Russ married the love of his life Peggy (nee: Iverson) Erhardt on April 30, 1966. He cherished his wife until the day she passed away in February 2018 and loved her unconditionally the rest of his life.

He was employed at Twin Disc for 41 years from May 1974, until his retirement in August of 2015. His hobbies were family. He cherished the time he spent with them and held these memories in his heart. There was nothing he wouldn’t do or have done.They don’t make men like Russ too often these days. He always puts the needs of others before his own. The life values a man should have today! This value among other she held dear to himself, the values that are all too often rare in men today.

Russ will be dearly missed by his sons: Troy (Chris) Erhardt, Todd Erhardt; his grandchildren: Anthony (Shaina) Erhardt, Justin Erhardt, Tyler Erhardt; Shelbie Tobias, Cody (Maggie) Erhardt; his great grandchildren: Ivy, Lorelei, Axton, and Owen; siblings: Dennis (Mary) Erhardt, Sherry Stephans, Carla (Robert) Kenyon, Lynn (Don) Schroeder; brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald (Dale) Iverson, Bob (Carol) Iverson, Barbara Iverson, Diane Gatzke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Russell was also preceded in death by other family members who are also dearly missed, his in-laws: Alda and (Rolland) Fellion, Janice(Doug) Holmes, (Jack ) Stephans, and Rose (John) Koke.

A memorial service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:30 a.m., at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue (Hwy 20).

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: