Russell (Bud) James Schwartz, 75, passed away peacefully May 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation with the family will be held at Miller Reesman funeral home on June 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m—12:00 p.m. Funeral services to follow at noon. Burial to immediately follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Solon Mills, IL.