June 14, 1955—February 11, 2020

Russell B. Glodowski, 64, of Yorkville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Kenosha on June 14, 1955, he was the son of Edwin and Rose Marie (nee Mayer) Glodowski. His early life was spent in Racine and he graduated from Union Grove Union High School, Class of 1974. On May 3, 1975 in Somers, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to Nancy Wilks. Following marriage, they resided in Racine until 1980 when they moved to Union Grove.

Russell worked as a Parks Department foreman for Racine County, retiring in 2010. He was a long-time member with the Racine County Agricultural Society. The Racine County Fair was very important to him, in addition to being a 4-H leader and longtime board member, he enjoyed spending time at the fair and in the information booth talking to many new and old friends. He enjoyed spending time in the Wisconsin Dells area with family and friends. He loved boating and spending time on the water. In retirement he enjoyed crafting and woodworking and showing his projects at local craft fairs. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.