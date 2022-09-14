Aug. 14, 1945—Sept. 5, 2022

On August 14, 1945, Rufus Jerry Perry was born to the late Mack and Sarah (Cotton) Perry in Macon, Mississippi. Rufus peacefully entered into eternal life on Monday, September 5, 2022 while at his home. Rufus accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior at a young age while attending Salem Methodist Church in Macon, Mississippi. He attended George Washington Carver High School in Tupelo, Mississippi and graduated in 1963. Rufus was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He served his country in the Vietnam War and ended his service career as a Corporal.

After returning from the military, he moved to Racine, Wisconsin. On December 6, 1969, he was united in holy matrimony to LeeVora Criaer. To their union, one son was born, E. Rodney Perry.

Rufus was briefly employed by Walker Manufacturer. He later transitioned employment to Twin Disc, retiring in 2003.

Rufus was a faithful member of Wayman A.M.E. Church where he served in many roles: trustee, steward, Kids’ Cafe volunteer, and member of both the church choir and the male chorus. Rufus enjoyed music, singing, being physically active, bowling, spending time with family, grilling and baking his famous butter rolls. Rufus was kind, strong, but quiet and loved by many.

Rufus was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Sarah Perry, brothers: Felix Perry, Billy Perry, sisters: Virjean Robinson and Annie Bell Kirkwood; and brothers-in-law: Floyd “James” Kirkwood, Eddie Criear and Eugene Criaer.

Rufus leaves to cherish his precious memory: his wife Levora Perry, son, E. Rodney Perry (Ursula), grandchildren: Camden Gabrielle and Chandler Malik Perry, his brothers: Robert (Lorraine) Perry, John (Mildred) Perry, special niece/sister, Shirley Harrison, sisters-in-law: Gloria Stinson, Lee (Toni) Hau, Eleanor (Ken) Lahr, Deborah (Cliff) Johnson, Virgina Perry, Della Perry and a host of special nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 424 North Memorial Drive, Racine. Entombment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000