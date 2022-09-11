Rufus J. Perry

Cherished husband of LeeVora (nee: Criaer); devoted father and friend to his son, E. Rodney (Ursula) Perry; dear brother of Robert E. (Lorraine) Perry and John W. (Mildred) Perry. Further survived by his grandchildren: Camden Gabrielle and Chandler Malik; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other special relatives.

Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Wayman A.M.E. Church, 424 North Memorial Drive, Racine. Entombment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Complete obituary in formation will appear in the Wednesday, September 14th edition of the Journal Times and is available on the funeral home website.

