April 9, 1947 – Dec 24, 2020
RACINE—Rudolph “Rudy” Sanchez passed away Thursday, December 24th, 2020, at Ascension Hospital from Post-Covid-Pneumonia. Rudy was born in Racine, WI on April 9, 1947, the 2nd of 7 children born to Raul and Juanita (Moralez) Sanchez.
Rudy married Janet L Gillis on May 22, 1967, and to this union two sons were born. Rudy was a lifelong resident of Racine. He was a dedicated employee of SC Johnson Family for 34 yrs., retiring July 12, 2002. He was a member of JMBA & 20-year club. Rudy was a sports enthusiast playing on numerous softball and volleyball teams in his younger years and got into golf at age 45 and thoroughly enjoyed his claim to “3” holes-in-one. He also bowled 3 days a week at the Lanes and even scored a 299 once. He enjoyed video gambling machines. Rudy was very much a people person and was exceptionally friendly.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife, Janet, sons: Randy (Becky), Kenny (Judy), his 6 dearly loved grandchildren: Alex (Krystal), Jackie (Justin Hove), Justin, Jake, Seth and McKenzie. 3 great-grandchildren, Oliver, Asher, & Easton; sisters: Rosa (Rudy) Castaneda, Mary Barrows, Estella (Duane) Miller; sister-in-law, Jane Steker Moralez; Brother: Ricardo Sanchez. Also survived by mother-in-law, Sachiko Gillis, sisters & brothers-in-law: Barbara (Bob) Yust, Rick Gillis, Pat (Jean) Gillis, Laura Caretta, Dan (Lynn) Gillis, Laurie Powell; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Juanita, April 26, 1957 when he was 10 yrs. Old; father, Raul, Aug. 14, 1997; stepmother, Frances R., July 1, 2014; brothers, Roberto, KIA Quang Tri Province, S. Vietnam, May 2, 1968, Roy Moralez, Sept. 23, 2014; grandparents, Nicholas and Geronima (Lopez) Sanchez; nephews, Nick Sanchez and Robert Castaneda; brother-in-law, Don Barrows; and in-laws, Richard & Thelma Gillis, Maggie Gillis, Matt Caretta, and Ronald D. Powell.
Private services were held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In memory of Rudy, donations to Racine Veterans Center or Racine Veterans Outreach have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
