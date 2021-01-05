Rudolph 'Rudy' Sanchez

Rudy married Janet L Gillis on May 22, 1967, and to this union two sons were born. Rudy was a lifelong resident of Racine. He was a dedicated employee of SC Johnson Family for 34 yrs., retiring July 12, 2002. He was a member of JMBA & 20-year club. Rudy was a sports enthusiast playing on numerous softball and volleyball teams in his younger years and got into golf at age 45 and thoroughly enjoyed his claim to “3” holes-in-one. He also bowled 3 days a week at the Lanes and even scored a 299 once. He enjoyed video gambling machines. Rudy was very much a people person and was exceptionally friendly.