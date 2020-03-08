July 21, 1935 – March 3, 2020

RACINE – The Lord redeemed the soul of Rudolph “Rudy” Robert Primuth Jr., based on his faith in God’s Word, on March 3, 2020.

Born on July 21, 1935, to Rudolph and Alvina Primuth, Rudy called Racine home his entire life. He was a graduate of Horlick High School and University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee. Rudy had a successful career in information systems. He worked at Wisconsin Gas and Electric, Allis Chalmers, and finished his career as the Data Center Director with the City of Oak Creek. Rudy also served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard from 1955—1962.

In 1951, Rudy met the love of his life, Dorothy Woolrage, at Racine Bible Church, and they went bowling on their first date. In 1956, Rudy and Dorothy were married at the same church where they met and remained lifelong members. They adopted their daughter, Tori, in 1964, and son, Ryan, in 1967. With Dorothy by his side, Rudy was an avid traveler and square dancer. He also enjoyed water skiing, fishing and playing tennis.