Rudolph "Rudy" Greer

December 17, 1943—May 20, 2019
RACINE – Brother Rudolph Greer, 75, died at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Medical Center on Monday, May 20, 2019.
He was born in Philadelphia, MS on December 17, 1943, the son of late Eugene and Catherine (nee: Marshall) Greer. On December 26, 1986 he married Onetta Green.
Brother Greer was a faithful, dedicated witness of Jehovah for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife Onetta; Brother Greer is survived by his son, Michael Greer and his sister, Bessie Greer-Jones. Brother Greer was preceded in death by his siblings, Elnora, Willie Mae, Willie Lee, Larry and Jeanette.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (1600 Summerset Dr. in Mount Pleasant) on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for a memorial service. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
