“Rudy”
October 5, 1946 – July 17, 2018
RACINE – Rudolph Joseph “Rudy” Kutis, age 71, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall in Union Grove late Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018 following a one-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
A lifetime resident, Rudy was born in Racine on October 5, 1946 to the late
Rudolph L. and Helen J. (nee: Adzima) Kutis. After attending Park High School and receiving his GED from Gateway Technical College, he went on to serve our Country with the United States Army from 1966-68 in the Vietnam War and continued to serve in the Reserves until 1972. On July 11, 1969, Rudy was united in marriage with the love of his life, Barbara Mitsuyo (nee: Nishihara) Kutis.
Rudy was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 40 years. Rudy was employed in various careers throughout the years including factory assembly, real estate and private security.
Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, softball, reading, casinos, greyhound racing, trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii and tending to his feline companions, Mittens and Lance. Above all, Rudy loved and cherished spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara; their daughters, Tammy (Ted) Cabili and Shelley Kutis; brothers, Michael and Joe (Stephanie) Kutis; sister, Nancy (Gary) Jahr; sister-in-law, Lynn Nishihara; brothers-in-law, Larry (Masako) and Mel (Joanne) Nishihara; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by Barbara’s parents, Zensuke and Yoshiko Nishihara; and sister-in-law, Penny Kutis.
Family & friends are invited to gather for visitation in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Private interment, with military honors, will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Wisconsin Veterans Home–Union Grove (WVH-UG) / Boland Hall or the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus/Cat Care have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Boland Hall 1st Floor and to the oncology nurses at Ascension All-Saints Cancer Center for the compassionate care and support given in Rudy’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
