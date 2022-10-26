March 6, 1930 – Oct. 21, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Ruby Martha Horstick (nee Bowers), 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Pleasant Point Senior Living.

Ruby was born on March 6, 1930, in Somerset County, Pennsylvania to the late Oscar and Marie (nee Bowers) Horstick. In Harrisburg, PA, she was united in marriage to Rev. Simon S. Horstick, Jr. on August 22, 1948.

Ruby was a faithful member of Racine Assembly of God. She served as a Church of God pastor’s wife for 46 years before his death on November 18, 1994. She enjoyed music, church, bargain shopping, collecting antique dishes, and spending time with her loving family.

Ruby will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darlene (Dennis) Otwaska; granddaughters: Marlo (Mike) Short, and Kimberly (Nate) Otwaska-Butts; and great-granddaughters: Madeline Short, and Julia Short. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Ruth (Gilbert) Williams; brothers: Hubert (Betty) Bowers, and Walter James (Betty) Bowers.

A private memorial service to celebrate Ruby’s life will be held at Shoop’s Garden of Rest cemetery in Harrisburg, PA with Rev. Terry Lamer of Harrisburg Assembly of God officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Racine, WI 53406. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Ruby.

A special thank you to the loving staff at Pleasant Point Memory Care and to the compassionate and caring Hospice Alliance team.

