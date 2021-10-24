 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruby Marsh
0 Comments

Ruby Marsh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruby Marsh

May 23, 1942 – October 15, 2021

RACINE — Ruby (nee: Pittman) Marsh, answered The Call of Her Loving Savior on Friday, October 15, 2021. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Masks are Mandatory while inside the church.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News