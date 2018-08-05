Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 11, 1930—August 2, 2018

RACINE—Ruben Carreno, age 87, passed away Thursday August 2, 2018.

Ruben was born in Chicago on August 11, 1930, son of the late Jesus and Angeline (nee: Rodrigues) Carreno.

He graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1948.” Following graduation, Ruben proudly served in the U.S. Marines. Ruben was the produce manager at Piggly Wiggly for 28 years and president of the union for 25 years.

Ruben will be missed by his wife, Rosa Carreno; children, Liz Carreno, Gregorio (Colleen) Carreno, Steven (Bonnie) Carreno; grandsons, Aaron and Seth; brother, Abel Carreno; stepchildren, Oscar Garcia, Lucia (Eric) Lemke; stepchildren, Samantha and Erica Lemke, and Stephanie Garcia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family funeral services and interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

