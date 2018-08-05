August 11, 1930—August 2, 2018
RACINE—Ruben Carreno, age 87, passed away Thursday August 2, 2018.
Ruben was born in Chicago on August 11, 1930, son of the late Jesus and Angeline (nee: Rodrigues) Carreno.
He graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1948.” Following graduation, Ruben proudly served in the U.S. Marines. Ruben was the produce manager at Piggly Wiggly for 28 years and president of the union for 25 years.
Ruben will be missed by his wife, Rosa Carreno; children, Liz Carreno, Gregorio (Colleen) Carreno, Steven (Bonnie) Carreno; grandsons, Aaron and Seth; brother, Abel Carreno; stepchildren, Oscar Garcia, Lucia (Eric) Lemke; stepchildren, Samantha and Erica Lemke, and Stephanie Garcia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family funeral services and interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.