RACINE—Ruben Antonio “Tony” Serrano, 47, passed away at home on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private family service will be held followed by entombment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek. In lieu of flower, memorials may be directed to Racine Family YMCA-Sealed Air or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please visit the funeral home web site for a complete obituary.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000