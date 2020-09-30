Royse Myers, 90, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara, at his side. He was born in West Allis, WI on November 1, 1929 the son of the late Russell and Edythe (nee: Dallas) Myers.

Royse and Barbara were the founders of Thermal Transfer Products in Racine which celebrated 50 years in business last year. He graduated from Stout State College which ignited his love for problem solving and inventing. He and his wife, Barbara, were very active in the Caledonia community. Royse was an arborist at heart, he loved planting and caring for the trees on their estate and was very concerned about the environment.