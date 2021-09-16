Royce H. Aiello

October 13, 1923 – September 13, 2021
RACINE—Royce Hansen Aiello, age 97, passed Monday, September 13, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 13, 1923, son of the late Sam and Christine (nee Hansen) Aiello.
Royce graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1942”. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations from 1942-1945. On June 7, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary A. Tentcher and together they raised six children. Mary passed away December 2, 2002. Royce was employed by the City of Racine Police Dept as an officer for 27 ½ years retiring in 1978. He was an avid member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Sam J. Aiello, Wendy Aiello (Susan Poplawski), Sally Kuhlman, Susan (Lou) Lesperance , Nancy (Paul) Repp, Holly Aiello; six grandchildren: Anna Holliday, Erica Malone, Sarah Repp, Daniel Repp, Petrina Aiello, Jon Springhorn; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (David) Kolls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother Richard (Margaret) Aiello and his sister, Sally (Danny) Goldburg.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Monday, September 20, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Per Royce’s wishes there will be no visitation and interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Lucy’s Catholic Church have been suggested.
