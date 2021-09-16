Royce H. Aiello

Royce graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1942”. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations from 1942-1945. On June 7, 1947, at St. Edwards Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary A. Tentcher and together they raised six children. Mary passed away December 2, 2002. Royce was employed by the City of Racine Police Dept as an officer for 27 ½ years retiring in 1978. He was an avid member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who will be dearly missed.