November 30, 1949 — June 25, 2019
RACINE — Roy W. Ruyter, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Ascension All-Saints Hospital Racine.
Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home July 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences and further information can be viewed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
