November 30, 1949 — June 25, 2019

RACINE — Roy W. Ruyter, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Ascension All-Saints Hospital Racine.

Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home July 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

