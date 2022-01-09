 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roy R. Garcia Sr.

Roy R. Garcia, Sr.

RACINE—Roy R. Garcia Sr., 75, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, January 1, 2022. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers monetary memorial should be directed to Roy and Victoria Garcia at 3715 Greenbrook Lane Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant.

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

