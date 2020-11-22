Roy R. Chacon

On October 5. 1974 he was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Mary. Roy was employed by the City of Racine for thirty-four years until his retirement in 2008. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, and brother who cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included socializing at the gym, where you would hear one of his many stories followed by his infectious laugh. When not at the gym, you would find him watching Sunday Football, going to Laughlin, Nevada with his cherished friends and dear wife, but most of all spending anytime he could with his three loved grandchildren.