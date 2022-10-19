Sept. 23, 1932—Oct. 15, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mr. Roy O. Peterson, 90, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Roy was born in Neenah, WI on September 23, 1932, the son of the late Julius and Mary Ruby (nee Jorgensen) Peterson. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-54. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1958, he started his career at Walker Manufacturing in Racine. In 1961, Roy joined S.C. Johnson and retired as a manufacturing engineering manager in 1989.

Roy was a charter member of the Kiwanis Clubs of Sturtevant and Greater Mount Pleasant. He held many local and district positions during his 20 years of membership, including Lt. Governor of Division 2 from 1991-92. In addition to his role with Kiwanis International, he served as a planning/development commissioner in Mount Pleasant for nine years. He also served on the Citizens Environmental Committee and the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Foundation.

Roy was a member of the retired men’s golf leagues of Johnson Park and Ives Grove, as well as the Wednesday Marchers golf league. He was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine, and the S.C. Johnson 20-Year Club.

Roy is survived by his wife, Linda K. Peterson; his children: Erik E., Angela K, and Wendy A.; his stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Hutkowski; his grandchildren: Evan, Tyler, Nathan, Matthew, and Jeremy Peterson; and his step-granddaughters, Kendra and Carli Joubert. He was preceded in death by his four brothers: Gordon, Howard, Donald, and Wayne, and by his son, Wayne.

One of the joys of Roy’s life was the family dog, Chaz, a beloved golden retriever. They walked almost daily on the Pike River Trail and Sunnyslope/Mariner Drive. Chaz ran in circles and drew a lot of attention.

In accordance with Roy’s wishes, cremation took place. Memorials to the St. John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund would be appreciated by the family.

