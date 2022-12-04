 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roy L. Laws

Roy L. Laws

RACINE—Roy L. Laws, age 80, of Racine, passed away on November 27, 2022.

His Homegoing service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., Racine. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

To view Roy’s complete obituary please visit the funeral home’s website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

