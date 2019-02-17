Roy L. Edwards

December 6, 1953 – February 11, 2019
RACINE—Roy Lee Edwards, age 65; musical icon & legend in our community; passed away, surrounded with the love of his family, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital –following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
A lifetime resident, Roy was born in Racine on December 6, 1953 to Earl and Willie Lee (nee: Johnson) Edwards. He was a 1972 graduate of Washington Park High School. With a profound faith in God, Roy was a proud member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church. Music was his passion and family was his everything!
Surviving are his loving wife, Julie (nee: Holub) “Jules” Edwards; children, Eric, Alicia, Joshua (Danny), Carly and Brady Edwards; grandchildren, Jacob, Adrian & Isabella Edwards; father, Earl Edwards; sisters & brothers, Ernestine Banks, James (Debbie) Edwards, Bobby (Amy) Edwards, Lolisa (Paul) Young, Charmane March and Regina (Tarlochan) Rangi; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert (Becky) Holub, Jr.; Diane Grant, Donald & Joseph Holub, Janet (Robert Jr.) Rosploch, James & Jerry Holub; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & devoted friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Lee Edwards; infant twin grandsons, Eli & Avery Edwards; sister, Mary Edwards; and sisters-in-law, Helen (John) Lahn and Roberta Rosploch.
Services celebrating Roy’s amazing life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Visitation will be at Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Friday from 10:30 am – 3:00 pm.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff of CFAC7 at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Roy’s time of need. Also, special thanks to all our family & friends for the outpouring of love and expressions of kindness extended during Roy’s journey. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.