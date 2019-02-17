Try 1 month for 99¢
Roy L. Edwards

December 6, 1953 – February 11, 2019

RACINE—Roy Lee Edwards, age 65; musical icon & legend in our community; passed away, surrounded with the love of his family, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital –following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

A lifetime resident, Roy was born in Racine on December 6, 1953 to Earl and Willie Lee (nee: Johnson) Edwards. He was a 1972 graduate of Washington Park High School. With a profound faith in God, Roy was a proud member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church. Music was his passion and family was his everything!

Surviving are his loving wife, Julie (nee: Holub) “Jules” Edwards; children, Eric, Alicia, Joshua (Danny), Carly and Brady Edwards; grandchildren, Jacob, Adrian & Isabella Edwards; father, Earl Edwards; sisters & brothers, Ernestine Banks, James (Debbie) Edwards, Bobby (Amy) Edwards, Lolisa (Paul) Young, Charmane March and Regina (Tarlochan) Rangi; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert (Becky) Holub, Jr.; Diane Grant, Donald & Joseph Holub, Janet (Robert Jr.) Rosploch, James & Jerry Holub; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & devoted friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Lee Edwards; infant twin grandsons, Eli & Avery Edwards; sister, Mary Edwards; and sisters-in-law, Helen (John) Lahn and Roberta Rosploch.

Services celebrating Roy’s amazing life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Road in Franksville, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Visitation will be at Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Friday from 10:30 am – 3:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff of CFAC7 at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Roy’s time of need. Also, special thanks to all our family & friends for the outpouring of love and expressions of kindness extended during Roy’s journey. May God bless all of you!

