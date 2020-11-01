Roy Henry 'Gabby' Spieker

Roy was born on January 15, 1929 in Burlington, WI to Frank and Julia (Freund) Spieker. Roy was raised on his family’s farm in Burlington and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. After graduation, Roy worked on the farm until he went to work at Nash Kelvinator. Roy then served in the United States Army from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1953. For 30 years, Roy worked for the Kenosha Fire Department, retiring in 1985 with the rank of EMT Lieutenant. He also worked part-time for SPEBSQSA as head of the press room for 41 years. In October of 1948, Roy met the love of his life, Ethel Kroening, at a Fireman’s Ball at the Eagles Club. They married on September 16, 1950 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Roy enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife, volunteering for the Meals On Wheels program and working on home projects. There was nothing that Roy couldn’t fix or paint. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. Roy will be remembered for his humor and smile that could light up a room.