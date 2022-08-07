Roy Campanella Thompson

MOUNT PLEASANT—Mr. Thompson, 70, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, July 27, 2002. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. The service will be lived stream the link will be available on the funeral home website. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.