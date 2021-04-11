 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roxanne J. Demjen
0 comments

Roxanne J. Demjen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roxanne J. Demjen

UNION GROVE — Roxanne J. Demjen, age 56, peacefully passed away at Zilber Hospice on April 3, 2021. She loved all animals but especially her dogs and racoons. Above all, Roxanne adored her husband and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together. She will be dearly missed.

Roxanne is survived by her loving husband, Brian, of 39 years; her sons: Nick (Monica), Daniel, and Mathew; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Savannah, Lilly, and Colton; adapted kids: Andrew Lenz and Kyle Freeman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Louise Koebert.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News