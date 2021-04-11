UNION GROVE — Roxanne J. Demjen, age 56, peacefully passed away at Zilber Hospice on April 3, 2021. She loved all animals but especially her dogs and racoons. Above all, Roxanne adored her husband and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together. She will be dearly missed.
Roxanne is survived by her loving husband, Brian, of 39 years; her sons: Nick (Monica), Daniel, and Mathew; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Savannah, Lilly, and Colton; adapted kids: Andrew Lenz and Kyle Freeman; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Louise Koebert.
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
