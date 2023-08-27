March 5, 1955 – Aug. 22, 2023

RACINE—Roxann Marie Plock, age 68, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Neillsville, WI, March 5, 1955, daughter of the late James and Wilda (Nee:Kuberra) Smith.

Roxann attended Washington Park High School “Class of 1973”. On September 20, 1975, she was united in marriage to Jack Plock and they were blessed with 47 years together before Jack passed away this past April 8. Roxann was employed by Master Appliance Corp for over 30 years. She enjoyed craft shows, camping with the kids and just about anything that included her family especially her grandchildren. Roxann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving is her daughter, Angi (Nunzio) Tenuta; grandchildren: Matthew, Michela, and Melanie; in-laws, Cecil (Linda) Plock, Jada (Kathy) Plock; many beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; and sisters: Coni Giese and Cindy Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, Dr Choi and his team, and the staff at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, for their loving and compassionate care.

