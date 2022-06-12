November 30, 1957—June 1, 2022

Ross Reino Suominen, 64, born November 30, 1957, after suffering with COPD, went to his eternal home with Jesus on June 1, 2022. Awaiting him were his parents, aunts, uncles and friends.

Ross was a mechanic by trade, but he was so much more, He was the real deal and yet while fun-loving, he was brutally honest, and as a result, you knew he was for you and not against you which has resulted in friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He loved life, nature, and people and always looking for ways to help others. His family and grandchildren hold a special place in his heart.

He leaves behind three sons: Kevin, Chris, and Andrew; grandchildren: Mya, Natalie, and Kaelyn, Kira, Karma, and Karter; sisters: Sherry (Dick) Liscomb, Leane (Ethan) Ledford; brothers: Lance Suominen, Terry (Angela) Suominen and nieces and nephews.

Also a big thank you to Debbie Rung the love of his life and best friend who was there for him. We appreciate all her love and support through it all!

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 238 Chicago Street, Racine, Wisconsin. Brother Cecil Jackson will be officiating.

“Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creation, old things have passed away: behold, all things have become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17.